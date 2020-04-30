Pakistan reports less than 100 Covid-19 cases for third day in a row

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported one death in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has risen to 1,526,728. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,362 on Saturday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH) 62 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,559 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,097 in Sindh, 6,322 in KP, 1,023 in Islamabad, 792 in Azad Kashmir, 378 in Balochistan and 191 in GB.

Furthermore 576,380 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 505,435 in Punjab, 219,282 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 135,130 in Islamabad, 43,301 in Azad Kashmir, 35,480 in Balochistan and 11,720 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 27,784,557 coronavirus tests and 21,437 in the last 24 hours. 1,486,960 patients have recovered in the country whereas 269 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 0.28 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 133,593,531 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 66,869 in last 24 hours. 119,960,320 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 190,156 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 243,416,068 with 265,974 in the last 24 hours.