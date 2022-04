US values the long-standing relationship with Pakistan, says US State Department spokesman.

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - The United States on Monday said that it cannot comment on Pakistan’s internal affairs.

According to the US State Department spokesperson, US values the long-standing relationship with Pakistan, adding that, the long term relations between the two countries still are being maintained.

The spokesman said that he could not comment on Pakistan’s internal affairs. He further mentioned that a democratic and prosperous Pakistan was in US interest.