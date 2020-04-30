Imran Khan to hold rally in Peshawar, demands immediate polls

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief and former prime minister Imran Khan has said that he will hold a rally in Peshawar on Wednesday and demand immediate elections.



Sending a message on social networking site Twitter, Imran Khan wrote, "We are calling for immediate elections, because that is the only way forward. Let the people decide who will be the minister through fair and free elections."

He added that we are demanding immediate elections as that is the only way forward - to let the people decide, through fair and free elections, whom they want as their prime minister.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 11, 2022

In another tweet, he wrote that on Wednesday I will hold a rally in Peshawar after Isha, this will be my first rally after the government was removed by foreign conspiracy, I want all our people to come to the rally, Pakistan was created as an independent, sovereign state, not a puppet of external powers.

It may be recalled that the no-confidence motion filed in the National Assembly against Imran Khan was successful after which Shehbaz Sharif has been sworn in as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan.