ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Dr Tauqir Shah has been appointed as the Principal Secretary (PS) of Shehbaz Sharif .

Shehbaz Sharif has given first directive for the bureaucracy and Federal Establishment Division has also issued the appointment notification of Dr. Tauqir Shah.

It is pertinent to mention here that Dr. Tauqir Shah has also severed as principal secretary when Shehbaz Sharif was Punjab Chief Minister (CM).