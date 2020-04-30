No-confidence motion against KP Chief Minister withdrawn

The House will now meet on 10th of next month.

(Dunya News) - The joint opposition parties of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday have withdrawn their no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

Speaking on a point of order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Parliamentary Leader of ANP Sardar Hussain Babak said the purpose of submitting the no-confidence motion against the Leader of the House is to protect the House from dissolution.

The House also passed a resolution of MPA Sultan Muhammad Khan by majority expressing complete confidence over the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. He said record development and welfare projects have been initiated in the province to improve the living standard of the public.

