Governor KPK resigns, Imran Ismail announces his resignation

I have written my resignation and will send it to the President, says Imran Ismail.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Shah Farman on Monday resigned from his post while the Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has also announced his resignation.

On the matter the Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that he will resign as soon as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader Shehbaz Sharif takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan.

He further said that he has started packing and will shift from Governor House in a day or two.

I have written my resignation and will send it to the President, he said.

Meanwhile, Governor of KPK Shah Farman has resigned from his post. He has signed his resignation and even submitted it to the President.

