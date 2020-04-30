PTI decides to resign from NA, Murad Saeed submits resignation

PTI members of the National Assembly have decided to resign from their membership

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members of the National Assembly (NA) have decided to resign from their memberships whereas Murad Saeed became the first one who has already sent his resignation to the speaker, Dunya News reported on Monday.

According to details, Former Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has announced that all his party members are going to resign from the National Assembly.

According to sources, after the voting ends for choosing the next Prime Minister, all the PTI members will submit their resignations.