Shots fired at house of Mian Khalid in Sheikhupura

Unidentified assailants fired shots on the house of the dissident PTI member

SHEIKHUPURA (Dunya News) – Unidentified assailants fired shots on the house of the dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party member Mian Khalid Mehmood which is located in Sheikhupura, Dunya News reported on Monday.

The Former Minister for Disaster Management, filed a First Information Report (FIR) against 150 PTI members and has also registered a case against more than 20 people in the case.

In the FIR, provisions for attempted murder, robbery, ransacking and threatening were included by the dissident PTI member.



Sheikhupura B-division police has arrested eight suspects.