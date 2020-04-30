Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly convened on April 11

No- confidence motion against CM Mahmood Khan is also part of the agenda.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly proceeding has been summoned on Monday April 11 at 1:00 pm. The agenda issued by the Assembly Secretariat also includes no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, Dunya News reported.

According to a notification issued here on Sunday, the Speaker KP Assembly summoned the assembly proceeding on Monday that was earlier adjourned for Tuesday May 10 at 2pm.

On the other hand, according to ANP parliamentary leader Sardar Hussain Babak, the motion of no-confidence was aimed at preventing the dissolution of the assembly.

He further said that if Chief Minister Mahmood Khan gives assurance that the Assembly will not be dissolved, then the no-confidence motion against him will be withdrawn.

