Imran Khan to visit Parliament on Monday

As the members could not attend the meeting today due to public protests in the constituencies.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary party meeting’s schedule and venue has been changed on Sunday while Imran Khan will go to Parliament House tomorrow (Monday).

According to sources, today’s meeting of the parliamentary party chaired by Imran Khan will be now held in Parliament tomorrow at 12 noon.

Earlier, a meeting of the parliamentary party chaired by Imran Khan was scheduled at 9 pm tonight in Bani Gala, in which the political situation in the country, party strategy and resignations from the National Assembly were to be discussed.

In the meeting, Imran Khan will also take the members in confidence on the decisions of the party. The party leaders have put forward various suggestions regarding resignations from the National Assembly.

Imran Khan will put all the proposals before the parliamentary party members and the final decision on the matter of resignations will be taken after consultation.

