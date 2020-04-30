We will not resign, deviant members of PTI stand firm on stance

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) deviant group members on Sunday expressed to stand firm on their stance.

According to details, Raja Riaz has said that the question of resignation of members of our group will not arise.

In response to the PTI s announcement to resign from the National Assembly, deviant members of the PTI stood firm.

In this regard, Raja Riaz said that we will not resign, we welcome the announcement of resignation by the PTI, those who will resign will have by-elections on these seats.