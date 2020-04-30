PTI Core Committee decides to play an effective role in Parliament

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A meeting of the core committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was held on Sunday under the chairmanship of Imran Khan to discuss PTI’s strategy as an opposition party.

The party’s core committee meeting was held in Bani Gala under the presidency of PTI chairman Imran Khan and was attended by core committee members, chief ministers of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Governor Punjab and Sindh.

The strategy of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as an opposition party was resolved and it was decided that PTI would play the role of an effective opposition inside and outside the parliament.

While the meeting also discussed mass contact campaign and peaceful protests. It was further decided that a power show will be held on April 12 in Peshawar in which Imran Khan will address.

In the meeting, the core committee even settled to complete the organizational structure of the party soon and directed to mobilize the parliamentary board for distribution of tickets in the upcoming elections.

