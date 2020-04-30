NA accepts nomination papers of Shehbaz, Qureshi for PM post

PTI raised objections to the PML-N president's nomination papers which were rejected.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Nomination papers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and Shah Mahmood Qureshi of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the post of Prime Minister have been accepted on Sunday.

Talking about it PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan said that we have raised our objections, adding that Shehbaz Sharif has been facing corruption charges. He is out on bail in various cases.

After the nomination papers were accepted, Shehbaz Sharif and Shah Mahmood Qureshi will come face to face in the Assembly tomorrow for the election of the new Prime Minister.

On behalf of PTI, Maleeka Bokhari received nomination papers for the new Prime Minister from the Assembly Secretariat. The decision on the PM candidate was taken at a meeting of the party leadership core committee.

The meeting was chaired by former Prime Minister Imran Khan and was attended by Chief Ministers, Governor Punjab and Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and senior party leadership. The meeting also considered the strategy in view of the current political situation.

On the other hand, the United Opposition nominated Shehbaz Sharif as the Leader of the House. His nomination papers were submitted by an opposition delegation to the National Assembly Secretariat.The delegation included Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Naveed Qamar, Khawaja Saad Rafique.

While submitting nomination papers, Ahsan Iqbal and Babar Awan even exchanged bitter words.

