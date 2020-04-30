Cabinet Division denotifies Imram Khan and cabinet

The Cabinet Division has issued the notification of the success of no-confidence motion.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan and his cabinet have been de-notified on Sunday.

It is believed that the tradition continued, another Prime Minister left without completing the constitutional term.

Imran Khan remained in office for 3 years, 7 months and 22 days. The label of the first ruler removed by the no-confidence motion has also been affixed with PTI Chairperson.

