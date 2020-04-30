All PTI MNAs to resign from National Assembly: Sheikh Rashid

We cannot sit in National Assembly with thieves: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday announced that all Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members will resign from National Assembly.

Sheikh Rashid, in a statement, said that they cannot sit in National Assembly with thieves and looters of the national exchequer.

Meanwhile, Former Information Minister, while talking to media persons, confirmed the development and said that the party will resign from lower house of the parliament in first phase.

He further said that PTI nominated Shah Mahmood Qureshi for Prime Minister election in order to challenge nomination papers of Shehbaz Sharif, who is about to be indicted in money laundering case.

The former minister also said that PTI core committee paid glorying tribute to Imran Khan for fighting the joint opposition till the last ball.