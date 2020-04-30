ISPR refutes story published in BBC Urdu terming it totally baseless, pack of lies

The ISPR officials stated that the matter is being taken up with BBC authorities.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) has refuted the story published in BBC Urdu at the events that occurred between the night of April 9-10, terming it totally baseless and a pack of lies, Dunya News reported on Sunday,

In a statement, ISPR said the typical propaganda story lacks any credible, authentic and relevant source and violates basic journalistic ethics.

The statement further said there is no truth in the story whatsoever and clearly seems part of an organized disinformation campaign.

The ISPR officials stated that the matter is being taken up with BBC authorities.