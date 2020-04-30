Attorney General Khalid Javed resigns from his office

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Attorney General of Pakistan, Khalid Javed Khan has resigned from his office as he tendered the resignation through a letter addressed to the President, Dunya News reported on Sunday.

According to details, as per precedent of the Prime Ministers (PM) of Pakistan, Imran Khan was also sent packing without being given the opportunity to complete his tenure, Dunya News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the former Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has served for 3 years, 7 months and 22 days.

The opposition parties in the National Assembly defeated the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in the no-confidence resolution they jointly moved against Prime Minister Imran Khan with 174 votes, setting a new precedent in parliamentary history of the country for in-house change through a democratic and constitutional manner.

It is the first-ever succeeding no-confidence motion in parliamentary history of Pakistan through which a sitting prime minister has been removed as in the past two such moves had failed.

The first resolution was moved in 1989 against the then prime minister Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and the second in 2006 to oust PM Shaukat Aziz, but they both had survived the vote.