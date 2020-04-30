Preparations underway for security arrangements of former PM for Imran Khan

Home Secretary has been asked in the letter to inform the security available for the former PM.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Preparations are underway for the former Prime Minister’s security arrangements for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

According to sources, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Azam Khan has written a letter to the Home Secretary.

The letter said that security arrangements should be made for Imran Khan as the former Prime Minister and arrangements should be made under the proposed security mechanism.

