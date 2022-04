Five-member larger bench of apex court headed by Justice Umer Atta Bandial will hear reference

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Supreme Court on Saturday fixed hearing of Presidential reference seeking lifetime disqualification of dissident party members.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umer Atta Bandial will hear the presidential reference on April 12.

It may be recalled that the President had filed a reference in the Supreme Court seeking action against the dissident members.