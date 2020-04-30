National leadership should end politics of horse trading: Ch Shujaat

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said that all national political leadership has the responsibility to end the politics of horse trading.

In a statement, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is a patriot and he is aware of the observance of constitution and law, while all national political leadership has the responsibility to end the politics of horse trading.

Even if the commission takes steps, the courts may have to take this responsibility too, otherwise this trend will increase to such an extent that all electoral reforms will be delayed.

The PML-Q chief said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has also mentioned horse trading in his speech. He has a right position on Article 63A.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that at present the political situation in Pakistan is being made as if there is no constitution in the country, although in my opinion there is no such thing, the constitution of Pakistan is supreme, all political parties to act according to law. In this critical situation, we all have a responsibility to play our part in ending the political crisis.