PTI submits reference to Speaker NA against 20 deviant members

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday submitted a reference to the Speaker National Assembly against 20 deviant members of the party.

The reference was sent to the Speaker by Party Chairman Imran Khan and it was handed over to the Speaker by PTI Chief Whip Aamir Dogar. Reference against 20 deviant members was filed under Article 63A.

In the reference it was stated that the deviant members were elected on PTI tickets and as per the media reports they left PTI and joined opposition parties.

It was further mentioned that show cause notices were also issued to deviant members, while no reply was received on the issued show cause notices.

The reference prayed to proceed de-seating the deviant members.

