ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a special meeting of the Federal Cabinet on Saturday.

According to sources, the federal cabinet meeting will be held at the Prime Minister s House at 9 pm and important decisions are expected to be taken in the meeting.

It may be recalled that the Cabinet meeting has been convened by the Prime Minister at a time when the National Assembly is in session to vote on a no-confidence motion against him.