Ready to face courts if there is anything against us

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Ahsan Jameel, husband of Farah Khan, a friend of first lady said on Friday that his wife and first lady has a sisters-like relation and he doesn t know whose jet Farah Khan was in sitting.

Speaking exclusively in Dunya News program “Ikhtalafi Note”, he said that Farah has been driving a Porsche since 2005. Many people have taken pictures in the plane of Chouburji. I do not know whose jet plane Farah was sitting and the people were guessing from the pictures. He said Farah does not have anything that is different from the world.

The husband of Farah Khan said that they have their ancestor’s home in the village being discussed and the house is being used for welfare work, adding that MNAs and MPs build thousands of roads.

Ahsan Jameel went on to say that he has nothing to do with politics and he did not interfere in any work of Deputy Commissioner or Police in Gujranwala.

“We have properties in Gujranwala and housing society and we have never interfered in any government work in Gujranwala,” he said and added there is no case against us in any police station of Pakistan.

He said we are not one of those who would run away and will face the case if court summoned us, adding that Pakistan’s courts are independent. We will appear

“We will appear if any institution including NAB, FIA called us, Ahsan Jameel said adding that he has no personal connection with any principal secretary of Usman Buzdar.

Earlier today, Farah Khan had denied all the allegations leveled against her and said that she had no interest in politics nor had she ever interfered in the government affairs.

Taking over her Twitter handle on Friday said that the “people involved in my character assassination should mind that they too have daughters and sisters”.

Farah Khan also said that her husband had already explained about her businesses. Farah Khan further stated that the people being linked with me have also denied all these allegations.

The First Lady’s associate further said that she and her family are in a state of shock after hearing the allegation laid upon her and appealed the people concerned to refrain from defame her on what she termed “mere hearsay”.