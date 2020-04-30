PM Imran said he was jailed during the independence movement of the judiciary.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan while expressing disappointment over the decision of the Supreme Court warned that he would not recognize the imported government.

Watch Live

Addressing the nation, he said that respects the judiciary and the Supreme Court of Pakistan. and he has also accepted the decision of the Supreme Court against the ruling of Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri.

"We got to know that US diplomats were meeting our people. Then we got to know about the entire plan," he said, adding that he is not at the liberty to publicly release all the details owing to national security concerns.

The Prime Minister said that he was disappointed with the decision of the apex court, adding that he was also jailed during the independence movement of the judiciary.

Imran Khan said that NA Deputy Speaker Qasim gave ruling on foreign conspiracy was hatched to oust his government.

He said that the Supreme Court would have at least summoned the cipher and had seen it themselves to check whether the government’s claims on conspiracy for regime change was true or not.

PM Imran slammed the opposition for indulging in blatant horse-trading, saying politicians are being bought and sold like sheep. Nowhere else in the world, not even in banana Republics, does this happen so openly.

He said foreign powers want a pliable PM and that s why they are trying to get him out. He has called the political situation an attack on the sovereignty of Pakistan. "We are 220 million people. It is insulting that someone from outside is ordering this to 220 million people," he said.

The premier said, "Our foreign policy should be free and it should be for the people of our country, that is, we should have the better relations with everyone. We should explain to the US that Imran Khan is not against America but we should not be used like a tissue paper.

While calling on the masses to protect the country s sovereignty, PM Imran Khan pointed to India and said that no superpower can dictate terms to it. "None of them has the guts to speak to India like that," he said.