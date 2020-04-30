Another blow to PTI as No-trust motion filed against NA Deputy Speaker

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Opposition has submitted the no-confidence motion against the National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri.

The no-trust motion was submitted by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader and opposition member Murtaza javed Abbasi.

The development comes ahead of National Assembly session to be convened on Saturday to vote on no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On April 3, NA deputy speaker Qasim Suri had rejected no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan declaring it against Article-5 of the constitution.