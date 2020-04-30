Cabinet decides to hold debate on lettergate in Parliament's in-camera session

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A meeting of the Federal Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to hold a debate on the letter gate in the in-camera sessions of Parliament.

According to the inside story of the meeting of the Federal Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister, it was decided in the meeting that the essence of cipher message would be presented in the in-camera session.

The Cabinet while condemning the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for holding the elections in seven months instead of three months, said that it was the responsibility of the ECP to hold the elections in three months, adding that the ECP had failed to fulfill its constitutional obligation.

Sources privy to the development said that cabinet decided to hold parliament’s in-camera session before the vote on no-trust motion on the recommendation of the legal team.

The legal team during the meeting proposed that the Supreme Court cannot reduce parliament’s constitutional powers.

Earlier, a meeting of PTI’s political committee had decided to accelerate mass contact campaign. The meeting also decided to take the masses in confidence on the conspiracy against the government.

The meeting presided over by PM Imran Khan held consultation on the country’s political situation, while it was also decided that the public rallies will be organized in all districts of the country.

The Prime Minister said that the opposition has been exposed as an instrument of external conspiracy.

On the other hand, a meeting of the parliamentary party was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan. In the meeting, the Prime Minister took the parliamentary party in confidence on the current situation.

Expressing confidence in Imran Khan s decisions, the parliamentary party expressed its support for the Prime Minister.

According to sources, the MPs asked the Prime Minister about the options available in the current situation.