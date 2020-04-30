Security Forces of Pakistan have killed two terrorists in an Intelligence Based Operation

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Security Forces of Pakistan have killed two terrorists in an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Singi area near Mashkai in Balochistan, Dunya News reported on Friday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in an intense exchange of fire two security personnel embraced Shahadat while one officer got injured.

These terrorists were involved in different security incidents in District Awaran and surroundings.

In addition, arms and ammunition have also been recovered which were intended to be used by the terrorists for disrupting peace and security in the area.