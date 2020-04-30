Farah denied all the allegations leveled against her and said that she has no interest in politics

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Farah Khan, a friend of the First Lady Bushra Bibi, has denied all the allegations leveled against her and said that she has no interest in politics nor has she ever interfered in the government affairs.

Taking over her Twitter handle on Friday said that the “people involved in my character assassination should mind that they too have daughters and sisters”.

Farah Khan also said that her husband had already explained about her businesses.

Farah Khan further stated that the people being linked with me have also denied all these allegations.

The First Lady’s associate further said that she and her family are in a state of shock after hearing the allegation laid upon her and appealed the people concerned to refrain from defame her on what she termed “mere hearsay”.