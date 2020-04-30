'Very sorry to say such decision was not expected': Governor Sindh

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Referring to the decision of the Supreme Court (SC), Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that he is very sorry to say that such a decision was not expected.

While talking exclusively in Dunya News program - Dunya Kamran Khan Kay Sath, he said we have always respected the decisions of the courts. We will look at the evidence and make the letter a part of the decision.

Imran Ismail further said that the Prime Minister has convened a meeting of party leaders today (on Monday). This is an international conspiracy against Pakistan, this is not a Qatari letter, Pakistan has been threatened with regime change.

Governor Sindh added that we are fully prepared for the election, the opposition itself was demanding immediate election and is now running away, what was happening in Sindh House was unconstitutional, the machine of awakening conscience was installed in Sindh House. It happened, everything was open in Pakistan, it seemed that Pakistan was moving in the right direction, because of Corona there is inflation all over the world.

He said that these are fortunate decisions, the situation of uncertainty will increase, there will be no improvement, political confrontation will intensify, the economy may be shaken.

Sindh Governor said that we will play our role to the fullest. No one can accuse Imran Khan of corruption. The decision is yet to be taken in the National Assembly on Saturday. Parliamentarians have been called to the meeting.

Imran Ismail said that there are rumors regarding the resignations, if the Prime Minister says so, then the PTI members will resign, tomorrow it will be decided what will be the next course of action, in the meeting with the Prime Minister everything will be consulted tomorrow.