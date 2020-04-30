More than 90 days delay in election will be violation of constitution: Fawad

More than 90 days delay in election will be violation of constitution

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday that delaying elections for more than 90 days will be a violation of constitution.

In a statement on Twitter, Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said, “The Election Commission should reconsider its position, while attempting to delay elections for more than 90 days would be a serious violation of the Constitution. The economy cannot tolerate seven months of political turmoil and elections are required to be held within 90 days for political stability.”

He said that Pakistan’s economy has not enough capacity to bear 7 months political turmoil.