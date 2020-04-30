PM regrets separate Pakistan for rich and poor

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday while expressing regret over separate Pakistan for the rich and poor class said that that his vision is Islamic welfare state and the establishment of a welfare state will bring blessing of Almighty Allah.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Thursday, he said that Emergency Helpline is a big project and all provinces should stand on the same page on such projects. “Now, every citizen in any part of the country will get the state’s response (in case of any emergency). This is a major move forward towards our mission statement of making Pakistan an Islamic welfare state,” the prime minister said addressing the launching ceremony of the helpline.

The integrated Pakistan Emergency Helpline (PEHEL)-911 would provide emergency services like fire brigade, police, health assistance, disaster recovery and motorway police etc. A needy person will have to dial just 911 and the call center would forward the call to the relevant government agency.

“I am very happy with the health card but unfortunately still health cards have not been issued to all the people of Sindh, through which poor families can get their treatment up to 1 million.”

He further said Kamyab Pakistan is also a great program, adding that after 75 years we started uniform curriculum that was supposed to start 70 years ago.

He said besides being a major facility, the PEHEL helpline would also give the people a feeling that Pakistan was for all as earlier, there were two parallel discriminatory systems supporting rich and poor respectively.

The prime minister, who earlier launched the helpline by pushing a button, also lauded the interior ministry and other collaborating departments for establishing the helpline said that it would also require constant coordination among all provinces.

“This project should have all the provinces on the same page because it was about the benefit of all,” he remarked.

The prime minister said the PEHEL helpline would also enable the government to maintain the crimes data besides assessing the requirement of resources in different sectors.