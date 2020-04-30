Rangers deployed in Lahore as political situation heats up

Punjab Assembly has been sealed with barbed wires, Section 144 has been imposed in 500 meter radius

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Assembly has been sealed with barbed wires and Section 144 has been imposed in a radius of 500 meters of the Provincial Assembly before the voting for Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab, Dunya News reported on Thursday.

According to the spokesperson of the Provincial Assembly, Rangers have also been called in Lahore as the assembly session is scheduled to be held on April 16.

Meanwhile, the crisis in the Punjab Assembly deepened after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) filed a no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari and the joint Opposition also decided to file a similar motion against Speaker Pervaiz Elahi.

The political situation took a new turn after Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari decided to summon a session today, instead of April 16 — a decision that drew the PTI and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) s ire, and they refused to accept it.

On the instructions of Elahi, a heavy contingent of police was deployed outside the assembly secretariat on Wednesday.

The security of the provincial legislature has also put up barbed wires on the main gate of the assembly.

It should be mentioned here that Section 144 empowers district administration to issue orders in public interest that may place a ban on an activity such as pavilion riding and/or forming groups in a specific area for a specific period of time.