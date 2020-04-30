Symbolic meeting: Opposition elects Hamza as Punjab CM with 199 votes

LAHORE (Dunya News) - After the sealing the Punjab Assembly with barbed wire, the opposition held a meeting at a local hotel where it passed a resolution of electing Hamza Shahbaz as symbolic Punjab Chief Minister (CM) with 199 votes.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz had announced to go to the Punjab Assembly to express solidarity with Hamza Shahbaz, after which she reached a local hotel. In the meeting, Hamza Shahbaz as the Chief Minister got 199 votes. The meeting was chaired by Shazia Abid, a member of the chairman panel. All the women members of PML-N also attended the meeting.

In the meeting, Maryam Nawaz Sharif became emotional and hugged Hamza Shahbaz while congratulating him.

Maryam and Hamza boarded the bus to show solidarity with the Punjab Assembly members. Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz continued to respond to the workers slogans by waving hands.

Members of PML-N, Aleem Khan Group, Tareen Group and Cheena Group also arrived at the local hotel.

On this occasion, Aun Chaudhry of Tarin Group also reached a private hotel and said that Jahangir Tarin will reach Pakistan in three days.

PML-N members Bilal Yasin, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Rana Mashhood, Ghazali Butt, Rana Muhammad Iqbal, Mian Margoob Ahmed, Mian Mujtaba Shuja, Manshaullah Butt, Khalil Tahir Sindhu and Malik Nadeem Kamran also attended the meeting.

Speaking after the victory in the meeting, Hamza Shahbaz said that the House elected him and distrusted Imran Khan. Where are the claimants of Madina state taking the country? I also thank Tareen Group and Aleem Khan Group. The spectacle being staged in the Federation, Punjab is a toy against the Constitution.

He further said that not a single rupee could prove corruption, Usman Bazdar has been taking money for setting up SHO, Pervez Elahi Sahib will have milk and water with the power of vote, if the administration of Pervez Elahi whatever illegal action is taken, it will be accounted for. I want to say to the Supreme Court that the people are looking at you. The Constitution and the law have been trampled underfoot for the sake of their personal ego.

He said that I tell all the patriotic institutions of Pakistan not to forget the millions of sacrifices, I thank Shahbaz Nawaz Sharif for trusting one worker, I am a worker of PML-N, whatever Imran Niazi said. All the promises proved to be false.

Former Federal Minister Monis Elahi tweeted sarcastically congratulating Hamza Shahbaz on becoming the Chief Minister of a private hotel.

Maryam Nawaz said in her tweet that Hamza Shahbaz has been elected as the new Chief Minister of Punjab with 199 votes of the opposition members.

