Disgruntled leader of PTI Jahangir Tareen decides to return to Pakistan

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Disgruntled leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Jahangir Tareen, who left for London on February 26, decided to return home.

Sources close to Jahangir Tareen said that Tareen was allowed to travel to Pakistan by personal physicians. Jahangir Tareen’s son Ali Tareen and other family members will also return. He is likely to return to Pakistan next week.

According to sources, Jahangir Tareen had been shifted to UK for treatment at the end of February due to his ill health.

It should be noted that Jahangir Tareen’s health deteriorated again due to chronic cancer and so he had gone to UK for treatment. Meanwhile, he urged his party leaders to remain united.

Amid the growing political turmoil in the country, the Tareen group has announced to vote for Hamza Shehbaz, a leader of the united opposition, instead of voting for the Chief Minister nominated by the government in Punjab.

