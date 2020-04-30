President had written a letter to PM Imran and Shehbaz Sharif in this regard.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday rejected name of former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed for caretaker Prime Minister.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday had proposed former Chief Justice Justice Gulzar Ahmed’s name for the caretaker prime minister slot.

Former federal minister for information and broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry in a tweet stated that in response to President Dr Arif Alvi’s letter, PM Imran Khan recommended the former CJP’s name after consultation and approval of the PTI’s core committee.



