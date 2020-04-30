Fawad Ch, journalists altercate outside SC

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry had a heated arguments with journalists outside Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Media representatives demanded an apology from Fawad Chaudhry but continuous derogatory remarks and refusal to offer an apology by the former minister ended up in the journalists boycotting the media talks of all PTI leaders.

During the altercation, Fawad accused the journalist in question of taking money from certain elements and called him "kiraye ka aadmi [a man on rent]".

Earlier, Secretary General of PTI Asad Umar has said given the current political situation, it was the most sagacious decision by Prime Minister Imran Khan to announce the new elections.

He said it is the people who have to decide as whose parties’ narrative is right.

Asad Umar asked other political parties to compete with the PTI in the elections.