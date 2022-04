It is people who must defend against the latest and biggest assault on country's sovereignty: PM

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the people are always the strongest defenders of a country’s sovereignty and democracy.

PM Imran, in a tweet, said that it is the people who must come out and defend against the latest and biggest assault on Pakistan’s sovereignty and democracy by a foreign power through local collaborators.

