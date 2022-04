The troops martyred the youth during a massive cordon and search operation.

SRINAGAR (Dunya News) - In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, today.

The troops martyred the youth during a massive cordon and search operation in Arigam area of the district.

The operation was going on till last reports came in.