Pakistan reports no deaths from coronavirus for third day in a row

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported no deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has risen to 1,525,923. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,361 on Wednesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH) 148 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,558 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,097 in Sindh, 6,322 in KP, 1,023 in Islamabad, 792 in Azad Kashmir, 378 in Balochistan and 191 in GB.

Furthermore 575,949 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 505,224 in Punjab, 219,173 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 135,103 in Islamabad, 43,281 in Azad Kashmir, 35,478 in Balochistan and 11,715 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 27,633,900 coronavirus tests and 26,413 in the last 24 hours. 1,486,464 patients have recovered in the country whereas 310 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 0.56 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 133,183,382 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 82,262 in last 24 hours. 118,705,950 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 263,457 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 241,735,116 with 347,743 in the last 24 hours.