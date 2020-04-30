Allama Iqbal Express escapes major disaster as railway track blown up

The explosive device went off few minutes before the arrival of Allama Iqbal Express.

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE (Dunya News) - Allama Iqbal Express escaped a major disaster as railway track was blown up in a bomb blast near Pad Eidan Railway Station in Noshero Feroz district in Sindh province on Tuesday morning, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the explosive device went off few minutes before the arrival of Allama Iqbal Express which was on its way to Lahore from Karachi. All the trains were stopped at different railway stations. At least 11-inch long railway track was blown up in the blast.

According to sources, rail traffic on the Up Railway Track was suspended after the blast. Railway officials and a heavy contingent of police along with bomb disposal squad (BDS) experts reached the spot and cleared the track for traffic after four hours.

