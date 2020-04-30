Pakistan reports no deaths from coronavirus for second day in a row

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported no deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has risen to 1,525,775. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,361 on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH) 155 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,558 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,097 in Sindh, 6,322 in KP, 1,023 in Islamabad, 792 in Azad Kashmir, 378 in Balochistan and 191 in GB.

Furthermore 575,872 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 505,186 in Punjab, 219,146 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 135,099 in Islamabad, 43,280 in Azad Kashmir, 35,478 in Balochistan and 11,714 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 27,607,487 coronavirus tests and 22,994 in the last 24 hours. 1,486,252 patients have recovered in the country whereas 321 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 0.66 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 133,101,120 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 105,758 in last 24 hours. 118,442,490 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 271,305 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 241,387,373 with 375,855 in the last 24 hours.