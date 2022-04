The 20-year-old Khurram was flying kite in Shad Bagh area of Lahore with a copper wire.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The bloody game of kite flying continues in several cities of Punjab despite a ban as a youngster was electrocuted to death while flying kite in Lahore on Monday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, 20-year-old Khurram was flying kite in Shad Bagh area of Lahore with a copper wire that was used as string of the kite when it touched a live electric wire.

Police have handed over the dead body to the heirs for burial after registering a case.