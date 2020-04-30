Balochistan reports two new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

The number of total confirmed COVID-19 patients surged to 35,478 in Balochistan on Monday.

QUETTA (Dunya News) – At least two more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Monday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 35,478 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,451,751 people were screened for the virus till April 4 (Monday) out of which two more persons were reported positive in the last 24 hours.

He further informed that 35,092 affected patients have so far recovered from the coronavirus. He said that at least 378 persons have so far died of coronavirus in the province

