Those who conspired to topple govt want to restore it: Imran Khan

We value Pakistan's interest more than the government, says Imran Khan.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that we are thankful to Allah for thwarting the foreign conspiracy.

According to sources, a meeting of the core committee was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan. After consultation in the meeting, former Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed was proposed for caretaker Prime Minister. While the meeting also discussed the strategy for the forthcoming elections in detail.

Addressing the meeting, Imran Khan said that the opposition leaders are looking defeated by their body language.

They will not be able to compete with us anymore, he added.

Further talking about the united opposition he mentioned that those who conspired to topple government want to restore it.

According to sources, the Prime Minister while further explaining the opposition leader’s agenda stated that they want to come in power through illicit wealth and end their cases and NAB.

The Chairperson of PTI went on saying that the organizational structure of the party should be strengthen for the upcoming elections.

The Prime Minister also praised the efforts made by Usman Buzdar adding that Mr. Buzdar did an excellent job as Chief Minister.

