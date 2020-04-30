Bilawal calls CEC meeting over constitutional crisis in country

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called upon a Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the party and its leaderships meeting on Monday.

According to details, the party’s CEC committee and the leadership will discuss the current political situation of the country and furthermore they will plan their next steps to tackle the political conditions after failure of no-confidence motion.

Earlier in the day the PPP Co-Chairman and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) held a press conference where Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif said that if there really was an international letter, then why did the Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) accepted the voting on the no-confidence motion on March 24.

The Leader of opposition accused the Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan of violating the constitution and imposing a civil martial law in the country.

The PML-N leader also said that the deputy speaker was used in this whole process and the ruling was declared in a haste.

Shehbaz Sharif further stated that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Government has sabotaged the democracy they knew that we would have beaten them in the no-confidence motion.

President of PML-N Shehbaz Sharif said the steps taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party members yesterday are contrary to the constitution.

Shehbaz Sharif questioned why the matter of Article 5 was not raised when no confidence motion against the Prime Minister was being tabled in the house

Recalling the PML-N’s tenure in 1999, the oppositions leader said that Pervez Musharraf had also done the exact same unconstitutional deed.

Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has prayed the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to constitute a full court bench to decide about the ruling of the Deputy Speaker on No-Confidence Motion and subsequent dissolution of the National Assembly.

Addressing a news conference along with leaders of other political parties, he said no confidence motion is a democratic way to oust Prime Minister. He said we will continue to defend the constitution.