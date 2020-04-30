Political turmoil: Will announces reasonable verdict today, says CJP

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A larger bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial has resumed hearing of the suo-moto notice regarding the prevailing political situation in the country.

During the hearing, PTI counsel said that the issue was of early elections and now Imran Khan has announces snap polls; however, CJP directed Babar Awan not to make political statement and said that the court will have to look into constitutionality of the Deputy Speaker’s actions.

PPP lawyer prayed the court to constitute full bench for hearing the matter. On this CJP said that constituting full bench disturbs the normal proceeding of the apex court.CJP Bandial remarked that the bench would wrap up if Naek says he doesn’t have confidence in anyone.

The chief justice inquired if Naek would like to share which of the constitutional questions need the formation of a full-court bench.

During the previous hearing, CJP had remarked that all institutions should play their role in accordance with the constitutional limits. The CJP remarked that all political forces and state authorities should not take advantage of the situation.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial remarked that the judiciary can interfere to some extent in the proceedings of the National Assembly after arguments on the separation of powers between the judiciary and the legislature were advanced.

The court had also directed the interior and defence secretaries to brief it on the law and order situation.

The apex court rejected a request to suspend the deputy speaker’s ruling and issued a notice to Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Khalid Jawed Khan to discuss the "constitutionality of the [deputy speaker’s] decision" to dismiss the no-trust motion on the basis of Article 5 of the Constitution.