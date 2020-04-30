Pakistan reports no deaths from coronavirus in 24 hours

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported no deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has risen to 1,525,620. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,361 on Monday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH) 154 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,558 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,097 in Sindh, 6,322 in KP, 1,023 in Islamabad, 792 in Azad Kashmir, 378 in Balochistan and 191 in GB.

Furthermore 575,781 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 505,148 in Punjab, 219,131 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 135,093 in Islamabad, 43,277 in Azad Kashmir, 35,476 in Balochistan and 11,714 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 27,584,493 coronavirus tests and 23,265 in the last 24 hours. 1,486,191 patients have recovered in the country whereas 365 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 0.66 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 132,995,362 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 178,214 in last 24 hours. 118,170,880 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 538,114 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 241,011,518 with 666,238 in the last 24 hours.