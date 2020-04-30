4.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Malakand, adjoining areas

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran.

MALAKAND (Dunya News) - An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted Malakand and its adjoining areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the wee hours of Monday, Dunya News reported.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported from any part of Gwadar due to earthquake.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the earthquake was located in the Koh Hindukush mountainous region at the depth of 201 kilometres.

