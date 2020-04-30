No new COVID-19 case reported in Balochistan in last 24 hours

The number of total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Balochistan stands at 35,476 on Sunday.

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Balochistan Health Department said that no new case of COVID-19 was reported in the province in the last 24 hours, Dunya News reported on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,450,390 people were screened for the virus till april 3 (Sunday). The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Balochistan stands at 35,476 as no new case was reported in the past 24 hours.

He also informed that at least 35,090 affected patients have so far recovered from the coronavirus. At least 378 persons have so far died of coronavirus in Balochistan.

