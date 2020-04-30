I ask Shehbaz Sharif to look towards camera and wave: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill on Sunday while mentioning the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Leader Shehbaz Sharif said that I ask Mr. Sharif to look towards the camera and wave.

After the rejection of no-confidence motion filed by the united opposition, the President of Pakistan also dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of the PM Imran Khan. While with the ongoing events, the political situation in the country has taken the form of an unconstitutional situation.

In a media talk after the rejection of no-trust move Shahbaz Gill while trolling the joint-opposition stated that I ask Shehbaz Sharif to look towards the camera and wave. He went on mocking the PMLN leader saying that a sherwani had gotten stitched from Indian designer and brought to Pakistan.

They thought that Imran Khan would leave easily, now the opposition will hold a press conference with their down faces, he added.

He further talked about the horse trading culture in politics and brutally criticized the opposition saying that those who used to claim about the value of votes, they have given all the value to turncoats.

